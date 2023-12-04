ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $22.97

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $23.67. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 1,243,396 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after buying an additional 557,611 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

