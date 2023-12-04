IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $482.60 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

