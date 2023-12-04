Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,032. Immatics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
