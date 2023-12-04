Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 15.00% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EJUL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 209.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.