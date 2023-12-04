InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,819,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $48,603,745. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.