Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Acquires £40,024.54 in Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) insider David Hallas bought 37,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,024.54 ($50,555.19).

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.22 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.63. The firm has a market cap of £72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10,650.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

