Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys 28,468 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 28,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,909.01 ($21,794.05).

Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Geoff Wilson purchased 51,200 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$59,289.60 ($39,264.64).

On Thursday, September 7th, Geoff Wilson purchased 18,021 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$21,805.41 ($14,440.67).

On Tuesday, September 5th, Geoff Wilson purchased 22,012 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,634.52 ($17,638.75).

Future Generation Global Price Performance

Future Generation Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Future Generation Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.43%.

Future Generation Global Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

