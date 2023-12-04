Insider Buying: NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Insider Buys 25,253 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Brown purchased 25,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,697.81 ($29,601.20).
Anthony Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Anthony Brown 140,813 shares of NobleOak Life stock.
- On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Brown purchased 97 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$175.96 ($116.53).
- On Thursday, September 7th, Anthony Brown purchased 12,488 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,765.62 ($15,076.57).
NobleOak Life Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.
NobleOak Life Company Profile
NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.
