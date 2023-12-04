Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Insulet worth $161,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

