International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

