Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00011897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $158.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004327 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,214,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,828,991 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

