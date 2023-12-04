Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,563.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,563.75 ($57.64).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.81) to GBX 5,055 ($63.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.89) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,034 ($50.95) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,975.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,130.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,204.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

