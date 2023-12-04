Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,563.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,563.75 ($57.64).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.81) to GBX 5,055 ($63.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.89) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
