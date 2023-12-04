Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.29

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 12146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

