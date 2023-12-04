Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.00

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

