Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RSP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.47. 4,699,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,028. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

