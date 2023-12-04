Investors Research Corp Acquires 1,978 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000.

IWY stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,316. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $170.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

