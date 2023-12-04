Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.23. 861,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,033. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

