Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.83% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,836,000.

Shares of LGOV stock remained flat at $21.07 during trading hours on Monday. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

