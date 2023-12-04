Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

