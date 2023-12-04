Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. 6,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

