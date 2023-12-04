Investors Research Corp Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.36% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

PEY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $20.01. 67,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,129. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

