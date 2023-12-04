Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 356,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

