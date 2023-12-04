Investors Research Corp Purchases 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.71. 37,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.