Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,116 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

