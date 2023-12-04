Investors Research Corp Sells 475 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MLPX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. 8,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

