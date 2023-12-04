IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,845. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

