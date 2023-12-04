iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $458.16. 1,716,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

