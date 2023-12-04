iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 6.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.76. 755,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.