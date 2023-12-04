iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

