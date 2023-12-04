iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.2% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.