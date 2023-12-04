iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after acquiring an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 719,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after acquiring an additional 408,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,884. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

