iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. 195,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,440. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

