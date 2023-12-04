iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.09. 279,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

