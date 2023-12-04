iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 238,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,182. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

