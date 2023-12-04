iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Raised by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. 1,305,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

