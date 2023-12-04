Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.