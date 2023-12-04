Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 161.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $126.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

