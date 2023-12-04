Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.