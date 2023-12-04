Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.