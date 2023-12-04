Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

