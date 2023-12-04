Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

ADBE opened at $603.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.72. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

