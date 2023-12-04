Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

