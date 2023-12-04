Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 690,313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

