Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

