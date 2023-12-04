Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

