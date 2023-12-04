Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 5.1 %

ANSS stock traded down $14.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,122. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.