Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,961 shares of company stock valued at $19,629,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $255.00. 1,087,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,165. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. The company has a market cap of $468.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

