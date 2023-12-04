Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials comprises about 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of CSW Industrials worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 26,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,464. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

