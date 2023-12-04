Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,183 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,274. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

