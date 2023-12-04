Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHYD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 164,678 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.